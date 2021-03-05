YES! A dry weekend before flipping back to spring-like temperatures

What we're tracking for the first weekend of March - 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve made it to the weekend unscathed by Mother Nature, thankfully. As we head into the weekend, expect things to stay a little chilly and breezy at times.

That starts Friday with high temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s under a sunny sky.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 3/5/2021

The breeze will stay intact at 10-20 mph with gusts occasionally higher than that.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 3/5/2021

That’s what will reinforce some colder air for the weekend. Lows will be in the 20s each morning, and highs will be in the 40s and 50s each afternoon.

High temperature forecast for the first weekend of March - 2021

Once low pressure north of Maine loses a grip over our weather, we’ll notice things warming up big time next week. Some of us will make a run at the 70s Wednesday and Thursday!

Temperatures go above average by the middle of next week

Not only do we get some warmer air back in here, but we keep it dry through at least next Thursday. This will likely become the longest dry spell in our area since December of 2019.

Recent dry spells in southwest, central Virginia

