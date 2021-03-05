YES! A dry weekend before flipping back to spring-like temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve made it to the weekend unscathed by Mother Nature, thankfully. As we head into the weekend, expect things to stay a little chilly and breezy at times.
That starts Friday with high temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s under a sunny sky.
The breeze will stay intact at 10-20 mph with gusts occasionally higher than that.
That’s what will reinforce some colder air for the weekend. Lows will be in the 20s each morning, and highs will be in the 40s and 50s each afternoon.
Once low pressure north of Maine loses a grip over our weather, we’ll notice things warming up big time next week. Some of us will make a run at the 70s Wednesday and Thursday!
Not only do we get some warmer air back in here, but we keep it dry through at least next Thursday. This will likely become the longest dry spell in our area since December of 2019.
