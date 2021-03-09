Get ready! A sampling of April and May warmth to come the next few days

Feeling like mid-spring in the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – While we’re waking up to some chilly air once again Tuesday morning, temperatures will rise a little more than they did Monday (and even that was nice!). Expect high temperatures across much of the area to reach into the 60s with a few high clouds drifting through.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 3/9/2021

Most of these clouds should be gone by early Wednesday morning. At this time, the International Space Station will be flying over. Look northwest around 6 a.m., and watch it go across the sky for six minutes!

International Space Station fly-over Wednesday morning, 3/10/2021

While we’re looking up, temperatures will be looking up too.

The jet stream lifts north, allowing warmer air to move into the Eastern U.S. This will put our high temperatures in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, making it feel like the middle of May at times.

Upper air pattern by Thursday, 3/11/2021

This will also extend our dry spell to 10 straight days, which hasn’t happened since late December of 2019.

Last time we had a dry spell of 10 straight days

That streak may come to an end late Friday, as a front slowly moves closer to the region. Showers will develop later in the day, but how far east they reach is questionable.

What we're tracking by Friday, 3/12/2021

Most of the weekend appears to be dry, as this front settles south of the region.

By next week, we’ll be sandwiched between high pressure offshore and low pressure to the west. This puts us in a vulnerable position for more rain, as indicated by the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook through 3/18/2021

Make sure to download our app for the latest forecasts and alerts.