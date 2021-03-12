Dry spell snapped for some Friday; turning wetter next week

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve gone 10 straight days without a drop of rain, which has led to brush fire concerns at times in recent days. Friday offers little in the way of relief, with temperatures only dropping a little bit compared to the past couple of days.

Highs range from the low to mid 60s in the New River Valley to the low to mid 70s in Southside.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 3/12/2021

A weak front from the north will spark a few showers (spotty in the morning) mainly in the afternoon and early evening south of US 460.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Friday

If you plan to fire up the grill

Grilling forecast for Friday, 3/12/2021

Once the front moves south, we’ll see times of clouds and sun over the weekend. Temperatures won’t rise quite as much as they have in recent days, but it also won’t necessarily be cold.

Weekend forecast for 3/13 and 3/14/2021

That changes Monday, once high pressure to the north wedges some cooler air into the region. Recent forecast data shows most of the moisture holding off until Monday night, which reduces the chance for anything wintry.

What we're tracking for Monday, 3/15/2021

Most of us see rain heading into Tuesday morning. Another chance or two of rain will arrive Wednesday and Thursday before turning colder.