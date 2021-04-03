Bright sunshine holds throughout the holiday weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Saturday morning and welcome to the holiday weekend! We’re off to another cold start as temperatures are bottoming out in the 20s and 30s.

Despite this morning’s chill, it looks like a milder day overall with highs a few degrees within the 60 degree mark.

High pressure is in control, so we’ll have bright skies throughout the day. Sunset this evening is at 7:45 p.m. and the total daylight time is 12 hours and 43 minutes.

Saturday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The large center of high pressure is our dominant weather maker on Easter Sunday as well. It will be further south tomorrow, which will be a more favorable location for our temperatures.

What we're tracking Sunday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Grab a coat for any sunrise services you plan to attend, but you can shed it for the midday egg hunt and the afternoon candy coma.

Temperatures should stay mild for your evening holiday dinner plans as well.

Easter planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will continue to run warmer during the work week. We’ll likely see the warm-up peak on Wednesday, with slightly cooler temperatures forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Ad

For perspective, the average high temperature for early April is 64 degrees.

5 day high temperature trend (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the warm-up, we have a good chance of staying dry through Wednesday. I’ve only pegged 20-percent rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The odds for precipitation grow later in the week, though. Look for showers later in the day Thursday and numerous raindrops for Friday.