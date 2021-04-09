Heads up! A few stronger storms possible Friday afternoon and evening

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms Thursday evening formed along a boundary that hasn’t moved much since. This boundary will split the difference between those who are a little cooler and those who are a little warmer.

For that reason, we expect areas near and north of US 460 to top out in the upper 60s to near 70° Friday afternoon, while those farther south have no problem reaching the 70s.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 4/9/2021

This boundary also serves as an area for storms to develop after about 2 p.m. Friday.

Any storm that develops along the boundary will have the potential to become strong or severe, producing localized wind damage and the possibility of a tornado.

FutureTracker - late Friday afternoon

This could wind up causing a delay in the Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway. Perhaps the better chance for rain, however, comes late Saturday into Saturday night.

Martinsville race weekend forecast

Come Saturday, we’ll be tracking another strong storm system that will produce a line of strong to severe storms to our south. That line will gobble up a lot of the atmosphere’s energy.

Ad

FutureTracker - Saturday morning

This leaves us with scattered showers and storms Saturday evening, with a couple pockets of heavy rain into the overnight.

FutureTracker - Saturday evening

By Sunday, we’re mostly dry with temperatures rising well into the 70s again.

Weekend forecast for 4/10 and 4/11/2021

Expect temperatures to come down gradually throughout next week, but also expect things to stay mostly dry throughout the week as well.

Download our app for the latest radar, forecasts and alerts.