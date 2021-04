PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Pittsylvania County as well as part of Halifax County.

The updated warning expires at 6:15 p.m.

At 5:21 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Blairs, moving east at 25 mph.

Other locations that are impacted by this are Keling and Ringgold.