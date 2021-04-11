Let’s go racing! Much better weather in Martinsville, across the area Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been a bummer of a race weekend so far in Martinsville as Friday’s Cook Out 250 got postponed due to severe weather and Saturday’s Blue-Emu 500 was pushed due to heavy rain.

The Xfinity Series race is scheduled to resume at noon today, while the Cup drivers will restart at 4 p.m.

I have good news to pass along: the weather looks much more pleasant at the Speedway and across the area today!

I can’t COMPLETELY rule out a spot shower or two between 2 and 6 p.m. on the back side of our latest storm system.

It’s a 20-percent chance of rain for the entire viewing area, so the odds that the Speedway stays dry today are very good.

Today's rain chances (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It should feel pretty comfortable for race fans in Martinsville as we’re forecasting a high of 74 degrees this afternoon. Highs in the 60s and 70s elsewhere.

Sunday's high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll be further removed from our recent storm system on Monday, which means the forecast should be pretty nice.

Ad

The only nitpick you could have with it? The westerly breezes. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see gusts exceed 30 miles per hour in spots.

What we're tracking Monday 8 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday looks pretty quiet as well with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees, but our next storm system will soon follow.

We’re forecasting showers to return to the area on Wednesday, along with clouds and cooler air.

Details on Wednesday's system (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Thursday is projected to be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. There could be some mountain snow for the west-facing slopes!

Look for temperatures to trend closer to average April marks Friday and next weekend.