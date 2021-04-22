Grab the coat! Feeling more like March through Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday’s cold front knocked us back in time with high wind gusts, colder air and even some snow flurries!

Thursday starts with wind chills in the 20s for parts of the region. High temperatures then reach the 50s in most spots, with a few 60° readings possible in the eastern half of the area.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 4/22/2021

The wind may not be as strong as it was Wednesday, but it will be pretty gusty at times. Expect peak gusts to reach between 25 and 35 mph during the afternoon.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Thursday, 4/22/2021

Once the wind calms down, temperatures come crashing down overnight. We’ll wake up to lows in the low to mid 30s and some frost Friday morning. Temperatures like these are close to record values in Lynchburg, Southside and the Roanoke Valley.

Temperatures near record lows Friday morning, 4/23/2021

Friday’s temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s with some high level clouds drifting in.

Clouds will then increase ahead of a strong storm system to the south. This will draw in enough moisture into our cool, stable air for periods of rain starting after about midday Saturday. The start to the Dogwood Festival in Vinton may be dry, but rain chances will increase throughout the day.

FutureTracker - midday Saturday, 4/24/2021

The better chance for severe thunderstorms will be to our south where the warmer air will be. However, that warm air may try to sneak north toward Southside Saturday evening, so we’ll keep a close eye on that.

Once this system passes east, we’ll be left with remnant moisture in areas west of the Parkway Sunday morning. The wind will pick up, and temperatures will rise into the 60s by the afternoon.

FutureTracker - late Saturday night/early Sunday morning

Temperatures will continue to rise into the first half of next week, as high pressure takes over the Eastern U.S. By Tuesday and Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will return to the 70s and 80s!

Upper air pattern by next week (4/27 and 4/28/2021)

