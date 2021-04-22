PHOTOS: Celebrating Earth Day with pictures of Virginia’s natural beauty

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Earth Day!
In honor of the holiday and our little corner of the planet, we have a gallery dedicated to photos that you’ve shared with us for the occasion.
Robyn Poff - Afton Mountain
If you have any nature pictures you would like to share with us, send them here.
Did you know: Earth Day continues to warm in our part of Virginia since its inception in 1970?
.@lynchburggov and @City_of_Roanoke have both seen a warming trend since the first #EarthDay was observed— Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) April 22, 2021
Graphics per @ClimateCentral pic.twitter.com/xip3LEjHJa