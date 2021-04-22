Weather

PHOTOS: Celebrating Earth Day with pictures of Virginia’s natural beauty

Thank you for sending in some pictures of the natural beauty our area has to offer.

Chris Michaels
, Meteorologist

Robyn Poff - Afton Mountain

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Earth Day!

In honor of the holiday and our little corner of the planet, we have a gallery dedicated to photos that you’ve shared with us for the occasion.

If you have any nature pictures you would like to share with us, send them here.

Did you know: Earth Day continues to warm in our part of Virginia since its inception in 1970?

