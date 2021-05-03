Stay weather aware! Much more active pattern to start the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! We ended the weekend on a really pleasant note, but unfortunately, extra clouds and rain chances are in the forecast to start the first full week of May.

You may have some showers around for your commute this morning, but we expect a slight lull in the action by midday. A fighting chance for lunch outdoors!

Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon, that’s when the chance for rain will peak for us. Look for any storms to taper off in the evening.

Today's chance of rain and storms (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any of the storms that fire up during the afternoon will carry the risk for severe storms and we can’t rule out any storm threat, save for localized flooding.

If I had to pick a primary threat, it would be the potential for damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes and/or large hail will also be possible.

Monday's storm threats (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Storm chances will be peaking around the same time we’re hitting our highs for the day, as is typically the case.