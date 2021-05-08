How you can see Saturday’s Wallops Island rocket launch from Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Rocket launches are some of the coolest phenomena we can see in the night sky. Our corner of the Commonwealth was blessed to see the SpaceX launch back on April 23.

If you missed that one, you’ll have another opportunity to see a rocket light up the sky this evening!

NASA’s KiNet-X rocket is scheduled to launch at 8:02 p.m. or later from Wallops Island, Virginia.

The suborbital sounding rocket’s mission? To help NASA scientists explore energy transport in space.

The launch will be streamed starting at 7:40 p.m. on the Wallops IBM video site.

We are projected to be able to see the rocket 30 to 60 seconds after it launches. Look towards the eastern sky shortly after the launch time.

More details about the launch are available from NASA here.