Feeling a bit more like late March Wednesday through Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – After a very nice Tuesday, it’ll take a little more motivation to get over the hump Wednesday.

Clouds continue to stream into the Commonwealth, with the chance of a few light rain showers south of US 460 between about 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cold air up top could even lead to some snowflakes around the Grayson Highlands.

FutureTracker - 11 a.m. Wednesday, 5/12/2021

Clouds will be much slower to clear than they have in the past two days, resulting in lower temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 60s for much of the area, which is the average for late March.

High temperature forecast compared to the average - Wednesday, 5/12/2021

With a clear sky and a calmer wind, nighttime temperatures will drop off into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patches of frost will be possible in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands early Thursday morning.

Chance of frost Thursday morning, 5/13/2021

You’ll have to bundle up early in the morning, especially if you plan to get up extra early to watch the International Space Station fly over. If you miss your chance in the morning, it’ll come back for an encore fly over later Thursday night at 10:12.