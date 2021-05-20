National Hurricane Center forecasts above-average 2021 season

MIAMI, Fl. – It’s been an active stretch in the tropical Atlantic and that trend is likely to continue.

“Last four years, we’ve had 14 hurricanes make landfall in the United States,” Dr. Michael Brennan said.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has released their forecast for the upcoming season, an outlook that calls for above-average activity in the Atlantic basin.

The forecast calls for 13-20 named storms and 6-10 hurricanes, 3-5 of which could become major storms.

Atlantic Season Forecast

“We don’t see any signs of El Nino developing in the Pacific, which could potentially help out with producing the Atlantic activity,” Dr. Brennan said.

He leads the hurricane specialist unit at NHC and also happens to be a Southwest Virginia native.

He says you should pay close attention to hurricanes, even though we’re not close to the coast.