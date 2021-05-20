Supermoon, lunar eclipse coincide next Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – May’s full moon will be considered a ‘supermoon,’ which means that it’s full during its closest approach to Earth (called perigee).

At the same time, the earth will be passing in between the moon and the sun. This will cast a shadow over the moon, known as the lunar eclipse.

For our area, this likely won’t be a big deal. Folks in the western part of the country will be treated to a better view (see map above). Earth’s outer shadow (the penumbra) begins casting over the moon’s surface before 5 a.m. local time next Wednesday.

Moon begins entering Earth's penumbra around 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, May 26th, 2021

By 5:45 a.m., the moon will be completely inside the earth’s outer shadow. This is the partial lunar eclipse, when you may notice it looking slightly dimmer.

The moon is completely inside Earth's penumbra around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 26th, 2021

The part of a lunar eclipse that most sky-gazers get excited about is the red hue.

That’s when the moon passes through earth’s inner shadow (the umbra). That will start to happen around 6:03 a.m. local time Wednesday, which is exactly when the sun is rising.