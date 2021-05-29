Cooler, rainy at times through Sunday; weather improves for Memorial Day

ROANOKE, Va. – While I’m sure many of you were hoping for warmth and sunshine for all three days of Memorial Day weekend, Mother Nature has other plans!

I can promise you that the weather will be much better by the actual holiday on Monday, but we have a couple of unpleasant days to get through first.

Let’s start with today’s shower chances. They look lowest in the morning, before steadily increasing through midday and into the afternoon.

Chances peak at about 60-percent from 3 to 6 p.m., then fall to around 40-percent for the evening and overnight.

Today's hourly chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will be cooler today, which helps keep us stable and prevents severe weather from developing.

Part of the reason for the cool-down is a wedge of high pressure up north. The wedge will be even more pronounced as we head into Sunday.

What the wedge means for this weekend (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)