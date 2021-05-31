Sunshine, 70s back in our forecast just in time for Memorial Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday, it’s Memorial Day and the weather forecast could not have panned out much better for the holiday!

We deserve this after some unpleasant weather over the weekend. High pressure will be in control and keep your skies very bright.

We also expect no rain chances, light winds and highs in the 70s.

Future Tracker Monday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I know many of you will be taking advantage of the nice weather during the afternoon and evening and get the grills out!

Temperatures peak in the upper 70s across Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside by 4 or 5 p.m., then gradually fall through the 70s and into the 60s during the evening.

Memorial Day grilling forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for lows in the 50s by Tuesday morning, but temperatures should recover quickly to the 80s by the afternoon.