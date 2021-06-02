Heads up! A few strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – You can feel the little added dose of humidity early Wednesday morning. That, along with the increased clouds, have come ahead of our next storm system. We won’t see much rain out of it Wednesday outside of a few isolated storms later in the day.

Otherwise, expect high temperatures of 70-75° in the higher elevations and 75-80° elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

An increased wind out of the south will keep us muggy overnight with some hit-or-miss showers becoming possible. That same gusty wind at and above the surface brings us to Thursday’s potential for severe thunderstorms.

If we see more clouds and more rain earlier in the day, that would lessen the chance for severe weather. However, if we break out into more sunshine, that would destabilize the atmosphere and allow a better chance for severe thunderstorms.

Two scenarios - Thursday's severe weather threat

That threat would materialize during the afternoon in the form of mainly scattered showers and storms.

