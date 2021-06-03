Few strong-to-severe storms late Thursday followed by increasing weekend temps

ROANOKE, Va. – You can feel the mugginess in the air as soon as you step outside Thursday morning. We’ll keep that around throughout much of the day, even though afternoon temperatures will be similar to what they were Wednesday.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

This combination of warmth and humidity, along with a storm system to the west, could produce a shower or storm at any given point of the day. This would be very hit-or-miss, however.

FutureTracker - midday Thursday

It’s not until later in the day (after 5 or 6 p.m.) that we see the better chance for a line/broken line of showers and storms.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Thursday

The worst of this looks like it will be along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway, with localized wind damage being the main concern. The threat for hail or a tornado is low, but not completely zero.

Pockets of heavy rain will continue into the night in areas mainly east of the Parkway. We’ll gradually turn drier as we head deeper into Friday morning.