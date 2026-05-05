Two arrested in child abuse, neglect investigation in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Two people have been arrested and face charges on allegations involving sexual assault, abuse, and the neglect of children in Wythe County, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said.

WCSO said they are investigating multiple allegations of “sexual assault, abuse and neglect of children” that have been made against Gregory and Natasha Crouse. Authorities said they have both been arrested and are facing charges.

Recommended Videos

Since the mugshots of Natasha and Gregory were released, WCSO said multiple other individuals have requested to speak with law enforcement about prior incidents involving both suspects.

Court records show Gregory was arrested on April 29 and is facing dozens of charges involving various types of both physical and sexual abuse and neglect towards children.

If you have any information regarding these two, please contact the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6000.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.