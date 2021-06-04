Summer heat returns for the first weekend of June

ROANOKE, Va. – Some showers continue through sunrise in areas like Southside. Otherwise, our disturbance from yesterday continues to move east and away from the area. This will lead to a decrease in clouds throughout the day and rising temperatures. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in the higher elevations to 81-86° elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 6/4/2021

As the wind comes in out of the west, we expect dew points to drop. This will make things feel so much more pleasant than Thursday. That will especially be the case by the evening, which should make things really nice for the Hillcats vs. Red Sox and Otterbots vs. River Turtles games.

Hour by hour dew points for Friday, 6/4/2021

High pressure gradually takes control of our weather throughout the weekend. A front will be washed out/stalled near the coast, which should allow for daily scattered storm chances at the beach.

What we're tracking - Saturday, June 5th, 2021

Expect high temperatures to climb a few degrees by Saturday and Sunday afternoons. This should make for perfect weather by the pool, lake, river. etc. Just remember the sunscreen and water!

