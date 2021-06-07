Some strike gold, others strike out with storms this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Whew! It is muggy out there this Monday morning. Get used to that, because that’s going to be the case each day throughout the week. We’re less than two weeks away from summer after all.

It’ll feel like it with regards to temperatures Monday afternoon. Highs range from the 70s in the NRV to the upper 80s farther east.

High temperature forecast for Monday, June 7th, 2021

This is a loose indication of where we expect most storms to be Monday.

Most of Monday’s scattered storms will be in areas west of the Parkway, where the mountains can lift the air a little more. It’s not to say that storm chances are completely zero east, but they are a little lower.

Zone by zone storm chances for Monday June 7th, 2021

That’s going to be the thing with the forecast this week. Yes, there’s the daily shot for showers and storms. However, the timing and the location of these storms will change from day-to-day. That’s why it’s important to keep checking back for updates and to have our app downloaded.

A large part of why we’ve transitioned into this stormy pattern is that a slow-moving area of low pressure to the west continues to pump the moisture into southwest and central Virginia.