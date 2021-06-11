Cloudy icon
Heads up! Localized flash flooding possible through Friday evening

Storms Friday will once again move slowly and drop a lot of rain

Chris Michaels
, Meteorologist

Flood headlines for Friday, 6/11/2021

ROANOKE, Va.10 p.m. Update: As we continue to track rain and floods in our region, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich gives an update on the latest.

9 p.m. Update: Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich gives an update as rain continues to hit our area, causing flooding in some.

It is still very humid by our standards, and that will lead to patches of fog early Friday morning. That moisture will also allow some pockets of rain/storms to develop as soon as 10 a.m.

These would start out pretty sporadic through midday.

