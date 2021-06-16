Why Your Local Weather Authority uses dew points to describe humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Our much-anticipated break from the June humidity has arrived!

Your Local Weather Authority has been forecasting drier air to move into our corner of the Commonwealth and that forecast has been verified.

You’ve probably heard Chris or Jeff talk about dew points to describe the change in how it’s feeling outside, rather than relative humidity.

Let me explain our reasoning!

Dew points truly give us a measure of moisture in a parcel of air. If you see the dew point is elevated (think 65 or 70 degrees), you know it’s feeling muggier.

On the other hand, relative humidity is simply a ratio of the temperature and dew point. So there will be times when the relative humidity is 100%, but it’s not feeling all that humid outside.

Below, you’ll see the past 24-hour weather conditions at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. I’ve specifically highlighted the dew point and relative humidity.

