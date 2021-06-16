Low humidity leads to October feel Thursday morning; eyes on the Gulf

ROANOKE, Va. – The mugginess has taken a temporary leave of absence, and most of us approve! With high pressure continuing to come into control of our weather, we’ll keep the humidity low and the sunshine plentiful throughout the day Wednesday.

Highs will range from the 70s in the NRV to the low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The dew point (moisture level) not only affects how things feel during the day, but it can help determine how low temperatures go at night. It’s basically a threshold for that.

How the dew point impacts overnight lows

Therefore, expect temperatures to drop into the 40s and 50s by the time the sun rises Thursday morning. At least we’ll give the A/C a break!

Windows open heading into Thursday morning

Don’t get too used to that, though. Humidity levels jump, as we head into the weekend. It’s at this point that we’ll be keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has placed high odds on this becoming tropical by the weekend.