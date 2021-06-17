A+ weather Thursday; heat, few storms return Father’s Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s Thursday morning, June 17th, and it feels more like early October. You won’t need the A/C running in the car first thing in the morning, but you may during the afternoon.

Temperatures start in the 40s and 50s, but sunshine and low humidity will help give us a boost into the 70s and 80s once again in the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, June 17th, 2021

While we drop into the low to mid 50s once again overnight, a downsloping wind Friday afternoon will quickly change that. When the wind comes down the mountains, the air compresses, heats up and stays dry.

Downsloping to heat things up for us Friday afternoon

Therefore, we expect high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of the area Friday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, June 18th, 2021

This will make for a perfect pool day! Just remember the sunscreen.