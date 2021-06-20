Close call with Claudette Father’s Day; heating up before a cool front moves through

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Father’s Day to all you Dads reading today’s forecast!

We’re tracking Tropical Depression Claudette. The path of the storm is directly south and east of us, but it’s thrown some clouds up our way. Regardless, make sure you put on some sunscreen and find a cool spot.

High temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the area during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast - Father's Day 2021

Our best chance for a few showers and storms throughout the day will be closer to the North Carolina-Virginia border. Most of us won’t have much to worry about, so get outside with Dad!

FutureTracker - midday Father's Day

We’ll stay mild and muggy throughout the night. As Claudette moves offshore, it will strengthen. Sinking air on the backside of the system should allow us to heat up Monday afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s.

High temperature forecast for Monday - June 21, 2021

However, we’ll be tracking a front to the west that could give us the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms west of the Parkway between 5 and 11 p.m. Monday.

Severe weather outlook for Monday, June 21, 2021

As moisture rides up that same, slow-moving front, we’ll see periods of rain through at least midday Tuesday. This will take the chance for severe thunderstorms out of the equation for most of the area.

FutureTracker - midday Tuesday, June 22, 2021

We’ll be left with highs in the 70s, but we’ll still be very muggy. Dew points drop heading into Wednesday, meaning it will turn much more comfortable for the second half of the week.

Humidity levels drop throughout the week

For the latest updates on the forecast, check back with us by downloading our weather app.