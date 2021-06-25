Clear icon
75º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

PHOTOS: Final supermoon of 2021 shines brightly over Southwest, Central Virginia

June’s full moon is the final ‘supermoon’ of 2021

Chris Michaels
, Meteorologist

Tags: 
full moon
,
supermoon
,
strawberry moon
,
photo gallery
,
your local weather authority
Full Screen
1 / 10

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Ann Stinnett - Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Plenty of you took note of this week’s full moon, the ‘Strawberry Moon.’ Each month’s full moon is given a special name. In the case of June, the full moon is called the ‘Strawberry Moon,’ because this is when strawberries are in season in the Northern Hemisphere.

June’s full moon is also considered a ‘supermoon.’ This happens when a full moon is at perigee (closest point to Earth in orbit). This means that the moon may appear slightly bigger and slightly brighter than your usual full moon.

There have been 3 ‘supermoons’ in 2021, and June’s was the final one. We have a photo gallery, thanks to you, of June’s ‘Strawberry Supermoon.’

Send us your pictures anytime by using the Pin It feature on our app/website.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: