PHOTOS: Final supermoon of 2021 shines brightly over Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Plenty of you took note of this week’s full moon, the ‘Strawberry Moon.’ Each month’s full moon is given a special name. In the case of June, the full moon is called the ‘Strawberry Moon,’ because this is when strawberries are in season in the Northern Hemisphere.

June’s full moon is also considered a ‘supermoon.’ This happens when a full moon is at perigee (closest point to Earth in orbit). This means that the moon may appear slightly bigger and slightly brighter than your usual full moon.

This month's full moon is considered a 'supermoon.'



This is when the full moon is in perigee - the closest point to Earth in its orbit. It may appear slightly bigger/brighter, but it's not that noticeable compared to a normal full moon. pic.twitter.com/skokbZ10ff — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) June 24, 2021

There have been 3 ‘supermoons’ in 2021, and June’s was the final one. We have a photo gallery, thanks to you, of June’s ‘Strawberry Supermoon.’

