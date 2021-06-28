Tropical Depression 4 forms near the Georgia-South Carolina coast

ROANOKE, Va – We’re only four weeks into the Atlantic hurricane season, but the fourth tropical system has developed. Tropical Depression 4 has strengthened in the last two days, especially as it moves closer to the warm Gulf Stream.

One thing we can see from satellite imagery is the defined low-level circulation. Wind shear is what’s preventing it from becoming stronger, so its window of opportunity to be named ‘Danny’ is small.

Satellite and setup for Tropical Depression 4 as of 10:20 a.m. Monday

Regardless of a name, this system will dump rain on parts of Georgia and South Carolina throughout the day Monday.

High pressure near us will keep the storm blocked to the south of our area, so we don’t expect any direct impacts. Another storm is over open waters well east of the Caribbean. That has a 40% chance of developing within the next 5 days and is of no immediate impact to our area.

Tropical tracker as of 10:25 a.m. Monday

