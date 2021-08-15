Goodbye, 90s! Not as hot with several opportunities for rain and storms coming

"Cooler," and wetter weather at times through the first half of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – After a week straight of high heat, clouds and storms will put a halt to that. Sunday’s highs will mainly be in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region. Even though it will be “cooler” the next few days, it will be muggy. Hold off on the pumpkin spice for now!

High temperature forecast for Sunday, August 15, 2021

With a front nearby, moisture will rise near and north of it. That leads to hit-or-miss showers and storms during the afternoon.

FutureTracker - Sunday afternoon, 8/15/2021

The better chance for more numerous showers and storms, believe it or not, actually comes during the evening and at night. (Localized flooding is possible, because these batches of heavy rain will move slowly.) So, it’s not to say that Sunday will be wet the entire time.

FutureTracker - Sunday night, 8/15/2021

That’s exactly the case Monday and Tuesday as well. Tropical moisture rides north, which will feed scattered showers and storms later in the day each day. As the remnants of Fred pass to the west Wednesday, we expect more numerous showers and storms to develop by then.

What we're tracking from August 15 to August 18, 2021

This could result in beneficial rain for parts of the region.

Most forecast data shows 1-3″ of rain spread out over the next few days. However, we know that with tropical moisture - some isolated areas could exceed that. Localized flooding is possible, but damaging thunderstorms appear unlikely.

Totals and impacts from Sunday through Wednesday's rain

As for the tropics, Fred was demoted Saturday. It is forecast to come back to life in the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Grace is moving through the Caribbean. This storm will run into trouble by interacting with land before emerging into the Gulf of Mexico too.

Tropical tracker for Fred and Grace as of 4 a.m., Sunday, 8/15/2021

High pressure over the eastern U.S. later this week will likely keep this storm south of us. Make sure you stay up to date on our rain chances and the tropics by downloading our app.