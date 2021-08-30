Hot & sticky with storms; Ida’s remnants could bring flooding for some

ROANOKE, Va. – The hot, sticky weather that we’ve grown accustomed to is on its way out the door, but not yet. Monday will be quite hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the NRV and Highlands. Highs reach 90-95° again in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside. The humidity will add to a higher heat index and the chance for pop-up storms during the afternoon.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Monday

Like yesterday, a front to the north (and some leftover boundaries from yesterday’s storms) may lead to more storms throughout the evening before settling down overnight.

FutureTracker - Monday evening

Clouds will gradually stream in from south to north during the day Tuesday, as Ida continues to move through Tennessee. We may see a few late day showers and storms come off the outer edges of Ida.

This trend continues into Wednesday morning, as the moisture from Ida begins to converge along a front to our north.

FutureTracker - Wednesday morning

That’s more pronounced throughout the afternoon and evening Wednesday, leading to rounds of very heavy and persistent rain.

Ad

FutureTracker - Wednesday morning

Two to four inches of rain are forecast for parts of the Roanoke Valley, southern Blue Ridge and Highlands. Elsewhere, we expect less rain but still enough to where streams and creeks may rise.

Rain from Ida - Tuesday night to Wednesday night

The chance for a tornado is low, but not necessarily zero. That’s especially the case south of U.S. 460, where the air will be warmer and storms may begin to spin.

Tracking Ida's impacts through Wednesday

Beyond Ida, the weather really improves. We often see drops in humidity after tropical systems, and that is exactly the case this time around.

Humidity levels through Thursday

Lower humidity levels will lead to more pleasant afternoons and cooler nights through the end of the week and this weekend. The forecast for high school football looks just-about perfect!