Remnants of Ida to bring localized flash flooding, tornado potential through Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – While Ida may be “weakening” over land, it is still going to have an impact on our weather here at home through Wednesday evening. Starting with Tuesday, we’ll see clouds increasing. Still, it will be quite warm and sticky with just some isolated afternoon storms.

High temperature forecast for August 31

We’ll have to watch for bands of heavy rain and possible rotation moving in from North Carolina around/after sunset Tuesday. These would mostly target portions of the New River Valley and southern Blue Ridge between about 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

FutureTracker - 10 p.m., 8/31/2021

Pockets of heavy rain continue mainly west of the Parkway into the early morning hours Wednesday. Some of these areas have taken on a lot of rain, so flooding may become an issue for low-lying and/or prone locations.

FutureTracker - Wednesday AM, 9/1/2021

Periods of rain will continue to shift from southwest to northeast throughout the morning Wednesday. Don’t be surprised if areas like Lynchburg and Southside don’t see all that much early on.

This is an area that we will need to watch Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine is not our friend. That will lead to a warmer ground that can help sustain thunderstorm updrafts, creating the better chance for severe weather - including tornadoes.

That potential comes up east of US 220 after about 1 p.m. Wednesday (see risk levels at the top of the article).

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Wednesday

This severe weather potential lasts up until about suppertime Wednesday in areas near and to the east of US 29. Some storms may still develop between about 6 and 10 p.m., but the threat for rotation will likely be east of our area by then.

FutureTracker - 6 p.m. Wednesday

Make sure you have more than one way to get warnings. You should have our app downloaded, so you can get those warnings (if they’re issued) within seconds.

As for rain totals, they will be higher west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and a little lower farther east.

Rain totals from Ida through Wednesday evening

That’s why a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday for the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

The good thing about tropical systems is the drop in humidity we oftentimes see when they pass. That will be the case this time around starting Thursday.

Tracking humidity by Thursday, 9/2/2021

This will lead to more comfortable mornings Friday through Sunday and pleasant afternoons.