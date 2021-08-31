Tornado Warning issued for part of Carroll County expires

Tornado warning issued for part of Carroll County on Aug. 31, 2021

CARROLL COUNTY – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Carroll County on Tuesday afternoon.

The warning expired at 5:30 p.m.

At 4:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fancy Gap, moving north at 15 mph.

This warning was issued due to radar-indicated rotation, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations impacted include Hillsville, Fancy Gap, Dugspur, Gladesboro, Sylvatus and Woodlawn.

Those in the highlighted region are advised to take cover now by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Make sure to avoid windows and if you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.