Two EF-1 tornadoes reported in Montgomery County after Tuesday’s storms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – As the first round of thunderstorms associated with Hurricane Ida’s remnants pushed through the region Tuesday evening, numerous tornado warnings were issued.

One storm in Montgomery County spawned a tornado at 6:34 p.m. which touched down at the intersection of Stanley Road and Dove Drive and was on the ground for about four minutes, traveling northeast.

After damaging a barn and uprooting several trees, the storm lifted near Tyler Road. The path length and width was 1.7 miles and 75 yards, respectively.

Damage as seen on Sept. 1, 2021, from the EF-1 Tornado that touched down in Montgomery County about 4 miles southeast of Radford, Virginia, on Aug. 31, 2021. (WSLS 10)

National Weather Service meteorologists in Blacksburg estimate the storm’s peak wind at 90 to 95 miles per hour.

Tuesday's EF-1 tornado in Montgomery County (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Less than 30 minutes later, another storm spawned a brief tornado near Merrimac in Montgomery County.

This twister was only on the ground for a minute and traveled less than a half a mile. It’s also being rated as an EF-1 tornado with 90 to 95 miles per hour.

NWS reports that the tornado uprooted and snapped several trees and destroyed a swing.