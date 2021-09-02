FREE A/C! Lower humidity leads to cooler mornings, pleasant afternoons through Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – You can definitely feel the difference as you step outside Thursday morning. High pressure behind the remnants of Ida is helping to push in drier air for the next two-to-three days! Enjoy it!

Lower humidity levels through the rest of the week

High temperatures Thursday will reach the 70s in the New River Valley and Highlands, while the rest of the area reaches into the lower 80s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 9/2/2021

Overnight lows are where the drop in humidity really makes a difference. This will allow parts of the NRV to start in the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday morning. The rest of the area starts in the low to mid 50s.

Overnight lows heading into Friday morning, 9/3/2021

Talk about some free A/C and an excuse to grab something pumpkin-spiced! This kind of airmass makes for a perfect start to football season in Blacksburg! Kickoff temperatures will be in the 70s, dropping into the 60s during the night.

College football forecast for Friday and Saturday evenings

The weather will be just about as nice, if not slightly warmer, for Liberty’s home-opener against Campbell Saturday evening.

The humidity starts to creep back into the picture ahead of a slow-moving front. This front will likely trigger scattered showers Sunday into early Labor Day morning.

Humidity returns late Saturday and Sunday

Otherwise, there should be plenty of time to grill out this holiday weekend!

Meanwhile, we’ll keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Larry over the open Atlantic. Thankfully, a drop in the jet stream over the eastern U.S. will likely take the storm and shove it east of us.

Upper air pattern steers Larry away from the U.S. next week

This same dip in the jet stream will allow us to stay cooler-than-average for the second half of next week.

Climate Prediction Center Outlook through September 11, 2021

That’s great news as we kick off Blue Ridge Rock Fest and the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival.