FREE A/C! Lower humidity leads to cooler mornings, pleasant afternoons through Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – You can definitely feel the difference as you step outside Thursday morning. High pressure behind the remnants of Ida is helping to push in drier air for the next two-to-three days! Enjoy it!
High temperatures Thursday will reach the 70s in the New River Valley and Highlands, while the rest of the area reaches into the lower 80s.
Overnight lows are where the drop in humidity really makes a difference. This will allow parts of the NRV to start in the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday morning. The rest of the area starts in the low to mid 50s.
Talk about some free A/C and an excuse to grab something pumpkin-spiced! This kind of airmass makes for a perfect start to football season in Blacksburg! Kickoff temperatures will be in the 70s, dropping into the 60s during the night.
The weather will be just about as nice, if not slightly warmer, for Liberty’s home-opener against Campbell Saturday evening.
The humidity starts to creep back into the picture ahead of a slow-moving front. This front will likely trigger scattered showers Sunday into early Labor Day morning.
Otherwise, there should be plenty of time to grill out this holiday weekend!
Meanwhile, we’ll keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Larry over the open Atlantic. Thankfully, a drop in the jet stream over the eastern U.S. will likely take the storm and shove it east of us.
This same dip in the jet stream will allow us to stay cooler-than-average for the second half of next week.
That’s great news as we kick off Blue Ridge Rock Fest and the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival.