Bouncing between fall and summer vibes now through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Monday’s cold front, temperatures Tuesday morning are starting in the 50s. It feels nice and refreshing out there! We’ll still be warm during the afternoon but with low humidity sticking around.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 9/7/2021

Humidity levels rise Tuesday night in anticipation of another cold front Wednesday. Now, Wednesday will be quite hot with highs mainly between 84 and 90°. Showers and thunderstorms favor the West Virginia-Virginia line and areas east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

Once the front passes, humidity levels come back down. This will result in cooler mornings again Friday and Saturday.

Morning lows through Sunday, 9/12/2021

This same front will also be what helps save the U.S. from any impact by Hurricane Larry. As the front moves east, it will help kick Larry north and east - away from U.S. soil.

Larry kicked out to sea by the jet stream later this week

As is usually the case this time of year, however, cooler air won’t linger. Highs reach back into the 80s to near 90 by the tail end of the weekend. We’ll stay dry, though, for events like the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival and Blue Ridge Rock Fest.

Blue Ridge Rock Fest forecast - 2021

Expect the heat (and somewhat lower humidity) to linger through much of next week, with high pressure over the mid-South.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlooks as of 9/6/2021

High pressure’s presence will also keep any widespread rain away from the area for the next 6 to 10 days too.