Virginia Tech seismograph detects Tuesday night’s earthquake in Mexico

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Acapulco, Mexico Tuesday night.

The shaking was very strong near the epicenter and moderate shaking was reported in Mexico City. The Associated Press reports that at least one person was killed as a result of the earthquake.

Location of 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Mexico Tuesday night

The earthquake was too far away from Southwest Virginia to be felt by us, but the seismic waves were detected by the seismograph at Virginia Tech.

