Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Virginia Tech seismograph detects Tuesday night’s earthquake in Mexico

Although we couldn’t feel the quake here, the instrument detected the seismic waves

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Virginia Tech
Seismic waves detected at Virginia Tech following Tuesday night's earthquake in Mexico
Seismic waves detected at Virginia Tech following Tuesday night's earthquake in Mexico (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Acapulco, Mexico Tuesday night.

The shaking was very strong near the epicenter and moderate shaking was reported in Mexico City. The Associated Press reports that at least one person was killed as a result of the earthquake.

Location of 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Mexico Tuesday night (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The earthquake was too far away from Southwest Virginia to be felt by us, but the seismic waves were detected by the seismograph at Virginia Tech.

Recent seismograph plots are available here.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin McKee presents the weather forecast on 10 News Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6 to 8 a.m. He also fills in for other meteorologists during the week.

email

facebook

twitter