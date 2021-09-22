Heightened concern for flooding on the first day of fall

ROANOKE, Va. – Parts of the New River and Roanoke Valleys have already seen 2-4″ of rain since Tuesday and will likely see an additional 1-3″ of rain Wednesday. All areas except for Southside are under a Flash Flood Watch throughout the entire day Wednesday.

As the flow of tropical moisture continues, we’ll see bands of heavy rain Wednesday morning near and to the east of US-220.

FutureTracker - 11 a.m. Wednesday

As we head into the afternoon, these pockets of heavy rain turn more scattered. Later in the day, however, our cold front gets closer. This, along with strengthening wind above us, will lead to a) more heavy rain and b) the possibility for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts are possible, and while the threat for a tornado is low - it isn’t zero.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Wednesday

Late at night into very early Thursday morning, the threat for heavy rain begins to shift east and out of the area.

FutureTracker - 11 p.m. Wednesday

There may be some side roads still closed, though, for the Thursday morning commute. Meanwhile, a rush of fall air comes in along with much better weather for the end of the week.

We start in the 50s Thursday morning with highs in the 60s (higher elevations) and 70s.

Tracking humidity levels by Thursday and Friday

Once the wind calms, temperatures fall into the 40s by Friday and Saturday mornings. This makes for some of the coolest weather we’ve seen in about four months!

Coolest weather since mid-to-late May on tap Friday morning

It should also make for some great tailgating weather at Tech prior to the game against Richmond. Afternoon highs this weekend climb into the 70s with lots of sunshine!