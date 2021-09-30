Free A/C coming our way before a warmer weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday starts with patches of clouds and fog, along with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Under a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon temperatures rebound to seasonable levels with slightly lower humidity than what we saw Wednesday.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 9/30/2021

Dew points continue to drop into the evening and overnight as high pressure settles over the Eastern U.S.

Hour by hour dew points for Thursday, 9/30/2021

That leads to cooler overnight lows. By Friday morning, the A/C gets a break with temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s.

Overnight lows heading into Friday morning, 10/1/2021

We’ll see lots of sun throughout the day Friday, with comfortable weather leading up to high school football games.

Friday night football forecast - 10/1/2021

High pressure stays over us Saturday morning, but it begins to move east throughout the weekend. That will bring a breeze out of the southwest, which will bring our afternoon highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

What we're tracking - 10/2/2021

A weak front to the west will then slow down and give us the chance for rain early next week. Exactly how much rain we see/how long it sticks around is to be determined.

What we're tracking - 10/4/2021

Meanwhile, the tropics remain active. Sam continues its track away from the U.S. Victor formed Wednesday afternoon and will stay a ‘fish storm’ over the course of the next week.