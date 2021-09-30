Free A/C coming our way before a warmer weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday starts with patches of clouds and fog, along with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Under a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon temperatures rebound to seasonable levels with slightly lower humidity than what we saw Wednesday.
Dew points continue to drop into the evening and overnight as high pressure settles over the Eastern U.S.
That leads to cooler overnight lows. By Friday morning, the A/C gets a break with temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s.
We’ll see lots of sun throughout the day Friday, with comfortable weather leading up to high school football games.
High pressure stays over us Saturday morning, but it begins to move east throughout the weekend. That will bring a breeze out of the southwest, which will bring our afternoon highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A weak front to the west will then slow down and give us the chance for rain early next week. Exactly how much rain we see/how long it sticks around is to be determined.
Meanwhile, the tropics remain active. Sam continues its track away from the U.S. Victor formed Wednesday afternoon and will stay a ‘fish storm’ over the course of the next week.