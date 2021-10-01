Fantastic forecast for Friday football, fall festivities

ROANOKE, Va. – It usually feels good to wake up on a Friday morning, but it feels even better with the weather we’ve got in place. Temperatures early on start in the 40s and lower 50s with a few clouds around.

A mostly sunny sky and light breeze will allow our temperatures to reach seasonable levels on this first day of October.

Zone by zone forecast for Friday, 10/1/2021

Lower humidity makes for a really nice evening for high school football. Kickoff temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, and 4th quarter temperatures will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Friday night football forecast - 10/1/2021

High pressure remains in control of our weather through Saturday morning, which means we’ll be cool again right off the bat.

Weekend weather pattern - 10/2/2021

We’ll be in the 50s for the start of fall festivals in the New River Valley and in the 60s, as festivities get started at Jeter Farm and Layman Family Farm.

Fall festival forecasts - early Saturday morning

As high pressure moves east, a breeze out of the southwest boosts our temperatures each afternoon this weekend. It won’t necessarily feel like the first weekend of October out there.

Weekend forecast - 10/2 and 10/3/2021

Eventually, a front moves in and brings rain back to the area Monday. As low pressure above gets cut off from the rest of the pattern, it will try to sling some moisture our way each day next week.

Upper air pattern - first week of October 2021

That leads to the daily chance for rain. The only thing that would lessen those chances would be if high pressure came farther south and suppressed the rain toward GA-SC-FL. We’ll keep you posted.