Scattered pockets of heavy rain Wednesday, Thursday turn more numerous Friday, Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The past two days have brought scattered pockets of heavy rain to southwest and central Virginia. Whereas some places have seen more than an inch of rain, others have been left out to dry.
That will likely be the case through Wednesday as well, as an area of low pressure in the Deep South slings moisture our way. Temperatures likely won’t get quite as high as they did Tuesday afternoon, but it will still be pretty muggy.
Some showers linger into the night, but chances should go down during the day Thursday. This comes as some energy is transferred from land to the East Coast. We see this happen oftentimes in the winter, creating a bit of a dry slot.
Showers and storms likely turn more numerous Friday and Saturday, as our storm system inches closer to southwest and central Virginia.
At the very least, it will be damp for high school football games Friday evening. We’re cautiously optimistic, however, that the rain will be done by the time Tech kicks off against Notre Dame Saturday evening.
Looking ahead to next week, the jet stream will lift to the north. This implies more warmth in the Eastern U.S. and also some drier weather too.
Crisp, fall mornings and frost are still an arm’s length away...for now.