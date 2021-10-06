Scattered pockets of heavy rain Wednesday, Thursday turn more numerous Friday, Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The past two days have brought scattered pockets of heavy rain to southwest and central Virginia. Whereas some places have seen more than an inch of rain, others have been left out to dry.

That will likely be the case through Wednesday as well, as an area of low pressure in the Deep South slings moisture our way. Temperatures likely won’t get quite as high as they did Tuesday afternoon, but it will still be pretty muggy.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 10/6/2021

Some showers linger into the night, but chances should go down during the day Thursday. This comes as some energy is transferred from land to the East Coast. We see this happen oftentimes in the winter, creating a bit of a dry slot.

Rain chances lessen during the day Thursday

Showers and storms likely turn more numerous Friday and Saturday, as our storm system inches closer to southwest and central Virginia.

Rain and storm coverage through Sunday, 10/10/2021

At the very least, it will be damp for high school football games Friday evening. We’re cautiously optimistic, however, that the rain will be done by the time Tech kicks off against Notre Dame Saturday evening.

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame forecast

Looking ahead to next week, the jet stream will lift to the north. This implies more warmth in the Eastern U.S. and also some drier weather too.

Temperature outlook for mid-October 2021

Crisp, fall mornings and frost are still an arm’s length away...for now.