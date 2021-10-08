Most heavy rain develops Friday night into Saturday morning; weekend not a total waste!

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a gloomy few days in southwest and central Virginia, with only occasional breaks of sun. More of that is expected through Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures Friday will be somewhat similar to what we had out there Thursday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 10/8/2021

A few showers will be around during the afternoon, especially as you go west of US 220.

Future Tracker - Friday afternoon

Later in the evening is when we expect wetter weather to move in from the south and southwest. It may not be wet at every high school football game Friday evening, but be prepared just in case.

Friday night football forecast - 10/8/2021

Rain coverage Saturday is highest early in the morning, and it turns more scattered throughout the day.

Hour by hour rain chances for Saturday, 10/9/2021

Have the ponchos/raincoats with you for the VMI and Liberty games. The chance for rain is lesser once Virginia Tech kicks off against Notre Dame Saturday evening.

College football forecast - Saturday, 10/9/2021

Sunday will be a little warmer, but a breeze from the east will still keep a mostly cloudy sky wedged into the area.

Weekend forecast - 10/9 and 10/10/2021

It’s not until the middle of next week that we really start to see more sun and warmer air. In fact, highs Wednesday could reach the low to mid 80s.

A fall warm-up on tap next week

There are some pros and cons to a warm-up like this in mid-October. A benefit is that this delays any frost from damaging what’s left of the garden.

Pros and cons to warmer weather in mid-October

Some disadvantages, however, is that this prolongs the ragweed season and delays the foliage even more.