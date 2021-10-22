Good news! Weekend weather cooperates for football, leaf-peeping

Fall checklist for the weekend of 10/23 and 10/24/2021

ROANOKE, Va. – A front passed through the area overnight. While clouds are keeping things milder in the morning, the bigger difference will be noticed Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be roughly 8-10° lower than they were both Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 10/22/2021

That sets the tone for a very nice evening at high school football games. Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s, so make sure to dress accordingly.

Friday night football forecast - 10/22/2021

That also pertains to Saturday morning tailgates ahead of Tech’s 12:30 kickoff. Early morning temperatures will be in the 40s, with kickoff temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse forecast

The weekend is then split in half. Saturday will be seasonable, but Sunday will be warmer. A front lifts north, allowing the warmer air to flow in from the south.

Weekend forecast - 10/23 and 10/24/2021

That, in a sense, primes the atmosphere for the next rainmaker. That comes in the form of a cold front. Rain and storms look likely Wednesday afternoon into early Tuesday morning.

Ad

What we're tracking - Mon/Tue of next week

We’ll get a break with seasonable weather Tuesday and part of Wednesday, before another system brings the chance for heavier rain late Wednesday into early Thursday.

What we're tracking - Wed/Thu of next week

It looks as though we’ll pull in some cooler, drier air in time for Halloween. We’ll keep you posted!