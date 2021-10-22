Good news! Weekend weather cooperates for football, leaf-peeping

ROANOKE, Va. – A front passed through the area overnight. While clouds are keeping things milder in the morning, the bigger difference will be noticed Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be roughly 8-10° lower than they were both Tuesday and Wednesday.
That sets the tone for a very nice evening at high school football games. Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s, so make sure to dress accordingly.
That also pertains to Saturday morning tailgates ahead of Tech’s 12:30 kickoff. Early morning temperatures will be in the 40s, with kickoff temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.
The weekend is then split in half. Saturday will be seasonable, but Sunday will be warmer. A front lifts north, allowing the warmer air to flow in from the south.
That, in a sense, primes the atmosphere for the next rainmaker. That comes in the form of a cold front. Rain and storms look likely Wednesday afternoon into early Tuesday morning.
We’ll get a break with seasonable weather Tuesday and part of Wednesday, before another system brings the chance for heavier rain late Wednesday into early Thursday.
It looks as though we’ll pull in some cooler, drier air in time for Halloween. We’ll keep you posted!