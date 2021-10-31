Happy Halloween! Cool conditions expected for the trick-or-treaters

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday! It’s the final day of the weekend, the final day of October and also Halloween!

The weather will be pretty quiet by the time children put on their costumes and go trick-or-treating, but we do have some breezes and mountain showers to track beforehand.

Let’s talk about the wind first. Our latest storm system is pulling away to the northeast, which is allowing the wind to pick up today. The breezes are likely to be most noticeable during the midday and afternoon timeframe.

Gusts could go as high as 30 miles per hour today. Keep that in mind if you have any Halloween inflatables up at your home!

Today's wind - sustained vs. gusts (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As I type this article, there are some showers showing up on radar in West Virginia. I believe we could see some brief rain this morning and midday, mainly in the New River Valley and Highlands.

Showers completely drop out of the forecast by 1 or 2 p.m.

Hourly rain chances - Roanoke Valley (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The dry afternoon forecast is good news for anyone heading to Martinsville for the Xfinity 500. Looks like temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the race.

Ad

Xfinity 500 forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Elsewhere around the area, we’re mainly expecting high temperatures in the 60s. It will be warmer the further east you go in our viewing area.

Halloween high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

By the time the sun is setting and the kids are heading out to get their candy, we expect temperatures between 53 and 63 degrees. Certainly a cool evening!

Trick-or-treat forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Looking ahead to the work week, we’ll have a couple of opportunities for precipitation.

Tuesday’s system won’t bring much, but the models are hinting at a little bit of wintry mischief in the Highlands and West Virginia.

The system later in the week could potentially bring wetter weather to the region. However, there are some model discrepancies that need to be ironed out before we up our rain chances for Thursday and Friday. We’re sticking with 40-percent each day at the moment.