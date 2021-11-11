Wow! Bright, green fireball lights up the night sky in southwest Virginia

STUART, Va. – While the SpaceX rocket launch was faintly visible to some in southwest Virginia Wednesday night, there was something else that really lit up the early night sky.

Hundreds of reports of a fireball have been logged with the American Meteor Society. These reports range from as far south as South Carolina to as far north as Long Island.

According to the American Meteor Society, a fireball is a meteor that is brighter than the planet Venus in the night sky.

A guide to meteor terminology from the American Meteor Society (American Meteor Society)

NASA’s Meteor Watch posted to Facebook that the 45-pound fireball burned up over Greenville, North Carolina. It was moving at about 33,000 miles-per-hour.

Bright fireball seen over North Carolina Wednesday night (November 10) at just past 9 PM Eastern. OK, now that I have... Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

In addition, Tony Rice, an ambassador to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory hypothesizes that this wasn’t space junk re-entering the earth’s atmosphere. However, he says it was actually space rock. The above post from NASA Meteor Watch confirms it to be of “asteroidal origin.”

I’m guessing this was a space rock.



The only bit of space junk on @AerospaceCorp ‘s list of anticipated reentries is a Starlink sat which should be able to maintain orbit for another couple days. pic.twitter.com/Bf4yqKsvpx — Tony Rice (@rtphokie) November 11, 2021

The American Meteor Society says, “Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight.”

Actually observing a fireball this bright, however, is quite rare for even experienced observers.

