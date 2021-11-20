Cool this weekend ahead of another strong cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Make sure to bundle up this morning as lows begin in the 20s across our region of Virginia. Throughout the day, temperatures won’t warm up much. Luckily, winds will be calmer for Christmas decorating.

Decorating

Afternoon highs will be similar to yesterday as we reach the 40s and 50s.

Today

Cloud cover will increase later in the day. While this will prevent temperatures from dropping quickly, we still have a cold night in store. If you’re making your way out to the opening night of Illuminights, bundle up!

Illuminights

Enjoy the slightly warmer weather on Sunday, because another strong cold front moves in on Monday, bringing us the coolest air of the season.