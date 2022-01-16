Stay home! Most significant winter storm of the season arrives Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The winter storm that we’ve been talking about all week will finally arrive on this middle day of the long holiday weekend.

The snow will begin first in the south and west, pushing north and east over the course of the morning. Most everyone should see flakes fly by noon.

Snow start times - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As warmer air aloft works into the picture towards midday and afternoon, we’ll see a mixed bag of freezing rain and sleet become a concern.

Southside is at the most risk of this icy mess, but other zones like Lynchburg, Roanoke and the New River Valley will get in on the wintry mix.

Precipitation types timeline - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The addition of the wintry mix to the forecast has forced us to bring snowfall totals down. We should still get significant snow accumulations west of the Blue Ridge.

Icy glazes and accumulations will be more prevalent along with light snow totals in Lynchburg and Southside.

Snow/sleet totals - Through Monday morning (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The precipitation turns back over to snow for many overnight, then wraps up before sunrise for most of us.

The only wrinkle to this is mountain snow showers on the backside of the system for our westernmost areas Monday.

What we're tracking - Monday 6 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the snow stops, the wind will become the primary concern. This could exacerbate the power outage situation if any trees come down.

Areas that receive all snow Sunday and Sunday night will also be susceptible to reduced visibility from blowing snow as the wind picks up.