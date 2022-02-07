Patchy rain, freezing rain expected through Monday afternoon

Which zones see the best chance of rain/freezing rain Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a weak system moving along the coasts of the Carolinas Monday.

Tracking a coastal system Monday

This, in tandem with a shallow layer of cold air, will create the chance for patches of freezing rain along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway between about 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

FutureTracker - midday Monday

Accumulations won’t be high, but it could be enough to make things slippery - especially on elevated surfaces.

Potential ice accumulation through midday Monday, 2/7/2022

Regardless, we expect an opposite trend in temperatures by Monday afternoon.

Highs reach the low to mid 40s in the Highlands and New River Valley, but they probably won’t get out of the 30s in Southside and perhaps the Lynchburg area as well.

Zone by zone high temperature forecast for Monday, 2/7/2022

After Monday, temperatures start to recover with highs in the 40s and 50s Tuesday. With the jet stream being far north by mid-week, we expect highs well into the 50s Wednesday.

Upper air pattern by Wednesday, 2/9/2022

A weak front brings our highs down a few degrees Thursday. Friday and Saturday, however, we’ll be right back in the 50s.

Ad

We’ll keep an eye on the pattern Sunday to see whether or not the northern part (cold) and southern part (storm track/moisture) of the air pattern can gel.

Tracking a possible storm system by Sunday, 2/13/2022

If they can, we’ll have the chance for snow. There’s no need to ransack the grocery aisles.

We’re just keeping an eye on the pattern for now. Make sure to download our weather app for the latest updates.