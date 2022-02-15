Cold air precedes round of rain, wacky temperatures later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – A statewide burn ban is in effect through 4 p.m. each day starting February 15 through April 30.

A statewide burn ban is in effect through 4 p.m. each day starting February 15 through April 30.

Tuesday starts out very cold, though thankfully the wind isn’t quite as harsh as it was Valentine’s Day. With sunshine in full force, we’ll manage to reach about 45-50° across all five of our zones.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 2/15/2022

High pressure moves north, wedging in some more cloud cover Wednesday. Most of us will stay cool - in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Warmer air will start to find its way into Southside.

That warmer air east of a dip in the jet stream will fuel a multi-day severe weather threat Wednesday and Thursday - from the Texarkana region to parts of the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley.

Upper level air pattern by Thursday, 2/17/2022

That same storm system will give us about a half an inch to an inch of rain Thursday night. With how warm we’ll be Thursday night, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we see a stronger storm or two. The wind above us will be bookin’ it, which could help fuel any storm that tries to develop.

Ad

Weather impacts Thursday into Friday of this week

This cold front is also going to lead to some wacky temperatures. Highs mostly reach the 60s late Thursday into Thursday night with 50s and 60s first thing Friday morning.

FutureTracker temperatures early Friday morning

As the cold front passes, temperatures drop throughout the day Friday.

FutureTracker temperatures Friday afternoon

The weekend looks pleasant before another warming trend takes shape for the final week of February, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

Climate Prediction Center outlooks through the rest of February

The wettest weather for most of that time frame appears to be west of us.