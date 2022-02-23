Spring, winter continue to battle for control of our weather through week’s end

ROANOKE, Va. – This time of year, it’s common for temperatures to bounce back and forth between spring and winter. That’s exactly what’s on the table for the rest of the week.

Wednesday starts mild with rain advancing from west to east throughout the morning. Following that batch of rain, the breeze picks up and we see breaks of sun. That’s enough to push temperatures well into the 60s and even 70s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 2/23/2022

Don’t get too comfortable with that, though. The wedge is in full control Thursday. Temperatures early on will be in the 40s and will either remain steady or drop throughout the day.

Moisture overrunning that shallow layer of cold air will lead to periods of rain. If the temperature can drop enough north of US 460, freezing rain will be a possibility later in the day.

How the wedge will play a role on our weather Thursday, 2/24/2022

Come Friday, the wedge breaks up for a brief moment in time. That allows temperatures to rise into the 50s and 60s before a cold front moves through.

That sets us up with fairly typical temperatures during the final weekend of February.

High temperature forecast for the final weekend of February - 2022

We’ll watch a weak wave of energy moving into our marginally cold air Sunday morning. For some mountains, we could see a brief period of snow. Most of us, if anything, will just see some rain/a rain and snow mix early on.

Weak system brushes us with rain/snow mix Sunday morning

Temperatures then rise into the 50s Sunday afternoon.