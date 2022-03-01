Forget the lion! March comes in like a docile kitten this time

March comes in quietly rather than roaring like a lion

ROANOKE, Va. – We often hear that March is “in like a lion and out like a lamb.” If that’s the case, March of 2022 comes in like a quiet kitten as opposed to a roaring lion.

Tuesday, the 1st, starts out chilly in the morning. We’ll need the heat on during the drive into work. However, by the afternoon, the windows are down or the A/C is crankin’.

High temperatures reach the 60s across most of our five zones.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Wednesday will be even warmer, so we’ve got a few very nice days to wash the car, walk the dog, etc.

Car washing forecast through Thursday, 3/3/2022

A front from the north will sag south Thursday night into Friday, but it won’t have much (if any) moisture. It will mainly serve as a temperature-changer. Friday will be cooler and cloudier with temperatures topping out in the 50s.

What we're tracking by Friday, Mar 4, 2022

A storm system to the west then forces the front back north. A southwest flow returns to the area for the weekend into early next week.

What we're tracking by Sunday, Mar 6, 2022

This means unseasonable warmth with highs in the 60s and 70s from Saturday through Monday.

Forecast for the first weekend of March 2022

This is noted in the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook from March 6 through March 10. The chance for showers is there Monday, but it appears as though the best chance for wetter-than-average weather will be to our west.